Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will post $5.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $7.48 million. Celularity posted sales of $3.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year sales of $20.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $27.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.97 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Celularity has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.40.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

