CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:CX opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.
CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
