Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CELTF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 108 ($1.33) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.25.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.