Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 108 ($1.33) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

