Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Director Purchases $50,467.90 in Stock

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $84.86. 3,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,689. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -140.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -470.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 52.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

