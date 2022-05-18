Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CFO Nicholas Lahanas Sells 7,306 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CENT opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2,476.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

