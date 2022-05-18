Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) CFO Nicholas Lahanas Sells 7,306 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.