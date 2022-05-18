Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,936 shares of company stock valued at $115,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

