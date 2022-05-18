Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CENX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

