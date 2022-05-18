Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Century Casinos stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 552.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

