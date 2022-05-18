Ceridian HCM (CDAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2022 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

5/9/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $83.00.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $85.00.

4/26/2022 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/19/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Ceridian HCM is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. 1,465,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,065,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 23.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

