Ceridian HCM (CDAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2022 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

5/9/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $83.00.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00.

5/5/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $85.00.

4/26/2022 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/19/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Ceridian HCM is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. 1,465,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

