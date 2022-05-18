CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ earnings or the first quarter matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales beat. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Increased planted corn acres is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. CF Industries is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, higher natural gas costs are expected to weigh on the company’s margins. Ammonia production is also expected to remain under pressure. The company also faces logistics challenges.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Barclays increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

NYSE:CF traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 75,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,722. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

