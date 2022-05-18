Change Healthcare (CHNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHNG. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

