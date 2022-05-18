ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECOM. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $399.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.