Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

