Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CWBHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charlotte’s Web has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

CWBHF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.81).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

