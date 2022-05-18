Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.36.

Shares of CWBHF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 397,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,637. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.81).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

