Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

TSE CWEB traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 197,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,268. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$5.89.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

