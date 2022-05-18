Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
TSE CWEB traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 197,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,268. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$5.89.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)
