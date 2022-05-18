Charlotte’s Web’s (CWEB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.70 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
CWEB traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 285,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,703. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$5.89.
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.
