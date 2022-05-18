Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 35,850 Shares of Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 35,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $374,632.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -4.86.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,253,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

