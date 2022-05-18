Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 95,800 Shares of Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,001,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,155,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -4.86. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
