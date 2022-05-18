Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) versus MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Critical Survey

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.44%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.83%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -4.86, indicating that its share price is 586% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.92% -74.99% MeiraGTx -224.55% -47.01% -28.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$61.40 million ($2.92) -3.58 MeiraGTx $37.70 million 9.59 -$79.56 million ($1.97) -4.11

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MeiraGTx (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

