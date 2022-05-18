Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $130,324,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,509,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after buying an additional 979,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,405,000.

CHGG opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

