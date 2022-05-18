Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

