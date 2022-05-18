Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

