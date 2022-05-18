Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHKR opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 16.24%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

