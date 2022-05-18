Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Rhonda J. Morris Sells 59,700 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CVX opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

