Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

CSSE opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

