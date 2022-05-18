Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.
Shares of PLCE opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $652.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Children’s Place (Get Rating)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.