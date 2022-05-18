Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of PLCE opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $652.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.20. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

