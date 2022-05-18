Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Martha J. Demski Buys 10,000 Shares

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) Director Martha J. Demski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,055 shares in the company, valued at $87,028.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
