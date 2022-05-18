China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 764,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.5 days.

JINFF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

