China Index (CIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Shares of CIH stock remained flat at $$0.80 on Wednesday. 97 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,937. China Index has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Index by 31.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,956,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 472,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in China Index by 538.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 168,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in China Index by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in China Index by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period.

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

