China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
CMAKY stock remained flat at $$3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.