China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CMAKY stock remained flat at $$3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

