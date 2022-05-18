China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $$3.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

About China Minsheng Banking (Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.