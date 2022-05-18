China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 178,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,046. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

