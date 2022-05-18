China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.