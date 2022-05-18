Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings. Chindata Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

NASDAQ CD opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.76. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

