Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,892,000 after buying an additional 2,375,484 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Chindata Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after buying an additional 573,364 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Chindata Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,477,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 278,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.