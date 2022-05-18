Chorus Aviation (CHR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/10/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.65.
- 5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.50.
- 5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75.
- 5/6/2022 – Chorus Aviation was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.
TSE:CHR traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.74. 263,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,378. The stock has a market capitalization of C$759.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
