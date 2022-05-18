Chorus Aviation (CHR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.65.

5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.50.

5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

5/6/2022 – Chorus Aviation was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

TSE:CHR traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.74. 263,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,378. The stock has a market capitalization of C$759.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.

Get Chorus Aviation Inc alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.