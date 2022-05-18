Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

