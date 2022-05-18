Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Insider David Rugg Purchases 6,000 Shares

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) insider David Rugg acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,431.95).

Shares of CTG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 117 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.57. The company has a market capitalization of £31.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. Christie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

