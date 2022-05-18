Christopher Jones Sells 9,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 564 ($6.95), for a total value of £50,760 ($62,573.96).
Shares of HSP stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.37) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,728. The company has a market cap of £187.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 572.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.69. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 354 ($4.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.67).
