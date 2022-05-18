Christopher Jones Sells 9,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 564 ($6.95), for a total value of £50,760 ($62,573.96).

Shares of HSP stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.37) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,728. The company has a market cap of £187.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 572.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.69. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 354 ($4.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.67).

About Hargreaves Services (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

