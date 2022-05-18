Christopher M. Powell Sells 8,061 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $101,084.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $582.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 381.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 59,348 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 209,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.