CIBC Cuts Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$16.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.