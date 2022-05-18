CIBC Lowers Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.73.

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.34 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.64. The company had a trading volume of 985,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.03. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.26 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

