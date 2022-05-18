Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDTX. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

