Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,371.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 38,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.