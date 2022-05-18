Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
About Cinedigm (Get Rating)
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.