Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,206,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 4,263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.8 days.

CNNWF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

