Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

